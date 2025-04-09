Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $64.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners raised Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,159,000 after purchasing an additional 485,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Doximity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,668,000 after acquiring an additional 95,458 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

