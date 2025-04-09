Critical Analysis: Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) vs. Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Atlas Copco pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Atlas Copco 16.84% 28.31% 14.71%

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Croda International has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Croda International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Croda International and Atlas Copco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $2.11 billion 2.21 $212.71 million N/A N/A Atlas Copco $16.72 billion 3.95 $2.82 billion $0.58 23.38

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Croda International and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 0 2 0 2 3.00 Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Croda International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours. It also provides biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery platforms, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, the company offers crop protection and seed enhancement related solutions. Croda International Plc was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

