Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $35.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.15.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,490.79. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $85,280.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,419.76. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Confluent by 7,342.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,919 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,658,000. MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $27,007,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,820,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,900,000 after buying an additional 919,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

