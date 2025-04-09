Comparing Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) & Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zenvia and Golden Matrix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Golden Matrix Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Zenvia.

Zenvia has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -6.14% -6.75% -3.26% Golden Matrix Group -3.07% -3.93% -2.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zenvia and Golden Matrix Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $945.26 million 0.06 -$12.22 million ($0.23) -5.52 Golden Matrix Group $151.12 million 1.64 N/A N/A N/A

Golden Matrix Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zenvia.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Zenvia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

(Get Free Report)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.