Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Price Target at C$31.42

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.42.

TPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total value of C$2,610,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson purchased 2,110 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,964.80. Company insiders own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TPZ opened at C$21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.19. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$21.09 and a one year high of C$29.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.94%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

