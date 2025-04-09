Analyzing Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Group and EverQuote”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $1.77 billion 0.01 -$17.84 million N/A N/A EverQuote $500.19 million 1.46 -$51.29 million $0.86 23.85

Profitability

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote.

This table compares Sound Group and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group N/A N/A N/A EverQuote 3.31% 13.94% 9.24%

Risk & Volatility

Sound Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sound Group and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 EverQuote 0 0 5 1 3.17

EverQuote has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.65%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Sound Group.

Summary

EverQuote beats Sound Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

