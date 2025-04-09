Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) PT at $309.86

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company.

Get Primerica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Primerica

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $244.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.28.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.