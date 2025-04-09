Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $149.89

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

CBRE stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,223,000 after buying an additional 277,922 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

