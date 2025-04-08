William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

KRUS stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $522.94 million, a PE ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

