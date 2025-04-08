Q2 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Raised by Zacks Research

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

VLO stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $183.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.