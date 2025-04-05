W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 214,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB opened at $65.53 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

