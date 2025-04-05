Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Trading Down 1.9 %

Trupanion stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,629.76. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,316.62. This represents a 57.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,792 shares of company stock valued at $989,442 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

View Our Latest Report on TRUP

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.