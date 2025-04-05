OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of OPENLANE worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth $4,115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in OPENLANE by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,493,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.01 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

