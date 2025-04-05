KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,845,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMDX opened at $67.67 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 2.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TransMedics Group Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
