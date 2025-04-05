KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 4,900 Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

