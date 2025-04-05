JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 69,544 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $69,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 908,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 364,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $509,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,825.34. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

