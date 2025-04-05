JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,705 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $58,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Littelfuse by 26.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.29 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile



Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.



