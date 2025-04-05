JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $64,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $227.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.75 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.62 and its 200 day moving average is $278.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.