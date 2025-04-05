Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HURN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,781 shares of company stock worth $11,731,832. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

