Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,389 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $228,589,000 after buying an additional 210,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 81,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,870 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 333,247 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FL opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

