Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.55% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $64,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CON. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 6.7 %

CON opened at $20.58 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

