Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 14,122 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,482,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.11% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $338,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

