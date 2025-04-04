Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.42% of Valmont Industries worth $87,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.21.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

