Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in BILL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in BILL by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4,264.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

