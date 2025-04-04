KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

