KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 35,200 Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Metallus during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metallus stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

