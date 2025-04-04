JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 132,166 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of DocuSign worth $78,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 92.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 13.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,319. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

