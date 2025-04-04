First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Bancorp worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in First Bancorp by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Down 8.1 %

FBNC stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

