Blair William & Co. IL Invests $793,000 in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Nano Nuclear Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

Shares of NNE stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $870.10 million and a PE ratio of -57.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday.

Nano Nuclear Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

