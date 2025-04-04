Blair William & Co. IL Invests $706,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in APi Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

APG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

