4,100 Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $107.57 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

