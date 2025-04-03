Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,748,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.68%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

