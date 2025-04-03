Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 10,119 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,179,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Haemonetics worth $404,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Bank of America cut Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

