Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,760.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

