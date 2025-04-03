Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 698.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,723 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tenable worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,653,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 201,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,768,000 after buying an additional 180,668 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $570,418. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

