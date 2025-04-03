Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Navient worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Navient by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 395,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2,193.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Navient by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 247,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 151,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.