Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,209,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

