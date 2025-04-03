Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,692 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 71.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

UGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

