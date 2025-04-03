Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 2,163 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in FMC by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in FMC by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in FMC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.