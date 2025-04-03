Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,039,000 after purchasing an additional 73,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,663,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

