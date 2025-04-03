Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $118,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

