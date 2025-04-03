Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $338,000 Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

