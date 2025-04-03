Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 644.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Teradata by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 269,629 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 920.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

