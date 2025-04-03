Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Enpro by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Enpro Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $165.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.00. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.68 and a 1 year high of $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.