Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 2,552 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Biohaven by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Trading Up 4.7 %

BHVN opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHVN

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.