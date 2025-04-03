Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,248 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,050,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 120,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.5 %

OPCH stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.