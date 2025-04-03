Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,309,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $138.12 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

