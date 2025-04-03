Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Shares in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61,998 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,372 shares of company stock valued at $435,627 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBAI shares. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Up 6.1 %

BBAI stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $904.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.