Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 8,398 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $75,535,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $61,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 10,320.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after buying an additional 1,914,264 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 993.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 1,072,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 447,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

