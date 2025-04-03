Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,787.68. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.